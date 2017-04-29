Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) traded up 4.74% on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,113 shares. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company’s market cap is $1.56 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

