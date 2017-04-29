1,721,358 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,721,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,948,000. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 7.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 53.84 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $269.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.98. Wells Fargo & Co also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 28,576 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 13,771 put options.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business earned $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Sloan purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $2,014,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,974,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

