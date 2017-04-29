Emerson Electric (EMR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emerson Electric earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 67 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) traded down 0.90% during trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. 3,384,601 shares of the company were exchanged. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 7,839 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $496,287.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,281.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

