EMCORE Co. (EMKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,060 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 1,067,286 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,940 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) opened at 9.00 on Friday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $239.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. EMCORE had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. EMCORE’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EMCORE will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMKR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on EMCORE from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on EMCORE from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $62,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCORE by 20.0% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing indium phosphide (InP) optical chips, components, subsystems and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market. The Company focuses on linear fiber optic transmission technology. The Company operates through Fiber Optics segment.

