Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Stake Held by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC maintained its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 27,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.58. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 49.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EARN shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets.

