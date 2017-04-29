Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ellie Mae’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Ellie Mae also reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellie Mae will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ellie Mae.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business earned $93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ellie Mae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $242,082.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,079.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sigmund Anderman sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,035,867.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,069,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,062 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,251 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 31.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 159.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

Shares of Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) traded down 8.09% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,209 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48. Ellie Mae has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.97.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

