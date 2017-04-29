Elbit Systems (ESLT) Earns News Impact Score of 0.22

News stories about Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) traded down 0.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,454 shares. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.22.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $953.72 million during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 7.29%. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post $4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international technology company engaged in a range of programs across the world. The Company develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. Its systems and products are installed on new platforms, and it also performs platform modernization programs.

