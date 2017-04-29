Elbit Imaging (EMITF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.12

Media headlines about Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Imaging earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) opened at 3.44 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $31.61 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Elbit Imaging has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd. engages, directly and through its investee companies, in the fields of commercial centers, hotels, medical industries and devices, and plots in India. The Company’s segments include Commercial centers, Hotel, Medical Industries and devices, and Plots in India. Commercial centers segment include initiation, construction and sale of commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects, principally in the retail sector.

