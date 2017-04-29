Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 889,229 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 1,147,989 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 211,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

EKSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings stock. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Ekso Bionics Holdings as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) opened at 2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Ekso Bionics Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm’s market cap is $63.08 million.

