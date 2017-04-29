Edison International (EIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. Edison International has set its FY17 guidance at $4.04-4.24 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) opened at 79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.15. Edison International has a 12 month low of $67.44 and a 12 month high of $81.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.67%.

In other news, insider Gaddi H. Vasquez sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 26,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,943,252.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,354 shares in the company, valued at $847,462.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,192 shares of company stock worth $2,433,387 over the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.50 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

