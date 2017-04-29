Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -0.12

Media stories about Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edge Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) opened at 10.38 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $301.11 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Edge Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Edge Therapeutics will post ($1.84) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edge Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Edge Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Edge Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In other Edge Therapeutics news, insider Brian A. Leuthner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,883.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,610. 44.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edge Therapeutics Company Profile

Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.

