EDF (ECIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDF (NASDAQ:ECIFY) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also given EDF an industry rank of 177 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ECIFY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of EDF from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of EDF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

EDF (NASDAQ:ECIFY) traded down 1.20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 104,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. EDF has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

