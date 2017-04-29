Very Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Ecopetrol SA (EC) Stock Price

Media stories about Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) have been trending very positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ecopetrol SA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 957,614 shares. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06. Ecopetrol SA has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol SA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Ecopetrol SA

Ecopetrol SA is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad.

