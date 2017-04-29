Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc (EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on May 31st

Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc (LON:EGL) traded up 1.67% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,291 shares. Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 124.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.34.

In other news, insider Martin Negre purchased 20,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,107.45 ($30,820.06).

About Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc

Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc is a closed-end fund. The Fund’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Fund specializes in the global utility, infrastructure, alternative energy and environmental sectors. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a dividend yield on its investment portfolio and to realize long-term growth in the capital value of the portfolio.

