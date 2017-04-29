Echostar Co. (SATS) Short Interest Update

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,037 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 851,690 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,863 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) opened at 57.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. Echostar has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Echostar had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm earned $740.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Echostar will post $0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc cut their price objective on shares of Echostar from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

