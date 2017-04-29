Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide earned a media sentiment score of -0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) opened at 23.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock’s market cap is $344.51 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as aerospace and defense, banks, beverages, biotechnology, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, containers and packaging, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, household durables, household products, industrial conglomerates, insurance, Internet and direct marketing retail, Internet software and services, machinery, metals and mining, personal products, pharmaceuticals, professional services, and road and rail.

