Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (MIW) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31

News stories about Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:MIW) have trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:MIW) opened at 13.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

About Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and, in state specific funds, taxes in its specified state. The Fund invests in various sectors, including education, electric utilities, insured-education, general obligations, insured-electric utilities, insured-general obligations, hospital, insured-bond bank, insured escrowed/prerefunded, and water and sewer industries.

