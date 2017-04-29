Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (MIW) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:MIW) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:MIW) traded down 1.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 5,023 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th.

About Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and, in state specific funds, taxes in its specified state. The Fund invests in various sectors, including education, electric utilities, insured-education, general obligations, insured-electric utilities, insured-general obligations, hospital, insured-bond bank, insured escrowed/prerefunded, and water and sewer industries.

