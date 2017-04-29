easyJet plc (EZJ) Receives GBX 1,001.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,016.85 ($13.00).

Several brokerages have commented on EZJ. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.98) price target on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on easyJet plc from GBX 915 ($11.70) to GBX 1,125 ($14.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas increased their target price on easyJet plc from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 970 ($12.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.55) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp increased their target price on easyJet plc from GBX 1,030 ($13.17) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 160 shares of easyJet plc stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £1,622.40 ($2,074.15). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 546 shares of company stock worth $531,140.

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) traded up 1.13% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1168.00. 2,616,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 851.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,566.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.62 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,048.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,001.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “easyJet plc (EZJ) Receives GBX 1,001.85 Average PT from Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/easyjet-plc-ezj-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About easyJet plc

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.