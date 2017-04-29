Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eastgroup Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 65 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) traded down 1.17% on Friday, hitting $78.25. 195,007 shares of the stock traded hands. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.64. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $314,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $709,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,357 shares in the company, valued at $14,688,658.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

