Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm earned $73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 87,279 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/eagle-bancorp-inc-egbn-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, CFO James H. Langmead sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at $313,273.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $917,950. Company insiders own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 548,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 58.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,514,000 after buying an additional 312,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,006.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 336,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,598,000 after buying an additional 306,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $14,529,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 940,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 122,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.