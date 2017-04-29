E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “E. W. Scripps Company is a diversified media company operating in three reportable segments: newspapers, broadcast television and category television. The company operates daily newspapers, broadcast TV stations and cable television networks. The company’s cable television network brands include Home & Garden Television, Food Network, Do It Yourself, and Fine Living. The company also operates Scripps Howard News Service, United Media, the worldwide licensing and syndication home of PEANUTS and DILBERT, and Web sites, including hgtv.com, foodtv.com, and diynet.com. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) opened at 22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $24.15.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.13 million. E. W. Scripps had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that E. W. Scripps will post $0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Symson sold 8,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $192,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,524 shares of company stock worth $12,542,491 in the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 14.3% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 0.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 267,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E. W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

