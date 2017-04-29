E. W. Scripps Co (SSP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E. W. Scripps Co (NYSE:SSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “E. W. Scripps Company is a diversified media company operating in three reportable segments: newspapers, broadcast television and category television. The company operates daily newspapers, broadcast TV stations and cable television networks. The company’s cable television network brands include Home & Garden Television, Food Network, Do It Yourself, and Fine Living. The company also operates Scripps Howard News Service, United Media, the worldwide licensing and syndication home of PEANUTS and DILBERT, and Web sites, including hgtv.com, foodtv.com, and diynet.com. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark Co. restated a buy rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) opened at 22.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.83. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. E. W. Scripps had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $273 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E. W. Scripps will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E. W. Scripps news, Chairman Richard A. Boehne sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $3,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 148,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $395,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,524 shares of company stock worth $12,542,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 14.3% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 0.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in E. W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 267,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E. W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

