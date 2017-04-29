E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $95.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

DD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.20 to $77.70 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.56.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,594 shares. E I Du Pont De Nemours And has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that E I Du Pont De Nemours And will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $3,680,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,798,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,558,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,998,000 after buying an additional 4,174,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 19.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,908,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,292,000 after buying an additional 3,278,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,547,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,985,000 after buying an additional 2,711,105 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

