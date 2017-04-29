E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Saturday. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

DD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on E I Du Pont De Nemours And from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,594 shares. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.69. E I Du Pont De Nemours And has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that E I Du Pont De Nemours And will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $3,680,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 18.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 4.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

