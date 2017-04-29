$7.27 Billion in Sales Expected for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) will report sales of $7.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.14 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And reported sales of $7.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that E I Du Pont De Nemours And will report full year sales of $7.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.72 billion to $25.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $25.03 billion to $27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover E I Du Pont De Nemours And.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC raised E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.20 to $77.70 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. E I Du Pont De Nemours And currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) traded down 0.47% on Friday, hitting $79.75. 1,959,594 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.69. E I Du Pont De Nemours And has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$7.27 Billion in Sales Expected for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) This Quarter” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/e-i-du-pont-de-nemours-and-co-dd-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-7-54-billion-updated.html.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $3,680,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 18.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 4.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 329.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E I Du Pont De Nemours And (DD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.