Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.84. Dynegy had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.87 million. On average, analysts expect Dynegy to post $-0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) opened at 6.42 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $841.12 million. Dynegy Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

In other Dynegy news, insider Robert C. Flexon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 704,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Dynegy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynegy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

About Dynegy

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

