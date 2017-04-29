DRDGOLD (DRD) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) has trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DRDGOLD earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) opened at 3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of -1.42. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Separately, HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold production by tailings retreatment. The Company is focused on the recovery of lower-risk, higher-margin ounces primarily from its metallurgical plant located approximately 50 kilometers east of Johannesburg in Brakpan. The Company owns approximately 100% of its holding company, Ergo Mining Operations Proprietary Limited (EMO).

