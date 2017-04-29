Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index’s (REIT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT) in a report published on Saturday. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REIT. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pacific Crest raised their target price on Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.67.

