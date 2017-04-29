Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $136.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Pacific Crest boosted their target price on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (REIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/dow-jones-equity-all-reit-total-return-index-reit-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.