Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (REIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $136.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Pacific Crest boosted their target price on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.
Receive News & Ratings for Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.