Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (REIT) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT) in a report published on Saturday. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Pacific Crest lifted their price target on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/dow-jones-equity-all-reit-total-return-index-reit-given-buy-rating-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

