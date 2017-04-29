Domino's Pizza’s (DPZ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Instinet

Instinet reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have a $196.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $174.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino's Pizza from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Domino's Pizza from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino's Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) traded down 2.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.39. 1,068,379 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $172.77. Domino's Pizza has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $192.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business earned $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza will post $5.36 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/dominos-pizzas-dpz-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-instinet.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.42, for a total transaction of $463,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 18.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the third quarter worth $234,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.