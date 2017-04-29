Dollar Tree (DLTR) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

Press coverage about Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dollar Tree earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,323 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business earned $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post $4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mike R. Matacunas sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $518,928.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $621,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bob Sasser sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $267,986.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,914.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,165. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

