DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Releases Earnings Results

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. DNB Financial Corp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm earned $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million.

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) traded down 2.76% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. 6,894 shares of the company traded hands. DNB Financial Corp has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DNB Financial Corp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Financial Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of DNB Financial Corp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About DNB Financial Corp

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for DNB First, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Bank is a commercial bank providing a range of services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in the southeastern Pennsylvania market area, including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, and making secured and unsecured commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

