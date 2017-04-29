DISH Network Corp (DISH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm earned $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DISH Network Corp had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 6.48%. DISH Network Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DISH Network Corp to post $2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.68 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) opened at 64.44 on Friday. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.50 price objective on shares of DISH Network Corp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of DISH Network Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of DISH Network Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.74.

In other news, EVP Warren Schlichting sold 8,878 shares of DISH Network Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $549,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Kyle J. Kiser sold 32,500 shares of DISH Network Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $2,011,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DISH Network Corp

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

