Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/discover-financial-services-dfs-to-post-q2-2017-earnings-of-1-46-per-share-william-blair-forecasts.html.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $85.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC set a $79.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $79.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) opened at 62.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $1,018,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie A. Loeger sold 3,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $266,866.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

