Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (JNUG)

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:JNUG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 9,203 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,547 put options.

Shares of Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSE:JNUG) opened at 4.50 on Friday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

