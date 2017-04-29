DineEquity Inc (DIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DineEquity Inc (NYSE:DIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of DineEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Instinet dropped their target price on shares of DineEquity from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nomura downgraded shares of DineEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of DineEquity from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of DineEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other DineEquity news, Director Patrick W. Rose acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.49 per share, with a total value of $106,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,140.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DineEquity by 8.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DineEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DineEquity by 2,247.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DineEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DineEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) traded down 0.16% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 270,905 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.45. DineEquity has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $88.41.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.47 million. DineEquity had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 44.00%. DineEquity’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DineEquity will post $4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.55%.

About DineEquity

DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

