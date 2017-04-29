Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 565,248 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 565,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Barrick Gold Corp worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 43.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 11.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 10,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Innovations LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 35.8% in the third quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) traded up 0.06% on Friday, reaching $16.72. 16,586,969 shares of the company were exchanged. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of -0.24.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Barrick Gold Corp had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Barrick Gold Corp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Barrick Gold Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 565,248 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-565248-shares-of-barrick-gold-corp-abx-updated.html.

ABX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.97.

About Barrick Gold Corp

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.