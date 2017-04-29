Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,737 Shares of Jamba, Inc. (JMBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.04% of Jamba worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMBA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jamba during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jamba by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamba by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 764,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 125,223 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMBA) opened at 8.52 on Friday. Jamba, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The stock’s market cap is $130.60 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-34737-shares-of-jamba-inc-jmba.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other Jamba news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,578.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 499,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jamba

Jamba, Inc is a restaurant retailer of specialty food and beverage offerings. The Company operates through retail segment. The Company’s offerings include whole fruit smoothies, squeezed juices and juice blends, Energy Bowls, and a range of food items including, hot oatmeal, breakfast wraps, sandwiches, Artisan Flatbreads, baked goods and snacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamba Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamba Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.