Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 127,091 Shares of Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (RT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 127,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.45% of Ruby Tuesday worth $16,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ruby Tuesday by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruby Tuesday during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruby Tuesday during the third quarter valued at about $7,494,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruby Tuesday during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruby Tuesday by 564.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 711,807 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT) traded down 3.77% on Friday, reaching $2.55. 345,638 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Ruby Tuesday, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.55. The company’s market capitalization is $153.67 million.

Ruby Tuesday Company Profile

Ruby Tuesday, Inc owns and operates Ruby Tuesday casual dining and Lime Fresh Mexican Grill (Lime Fresh) casual restaurants. The Company also franchises the Ruby Tuesday concept in selected domestic and international markets, and the Lime Fresh concept in selected domestic markets. Its segments include Ruby Tuesday concept and Lime Fresh concept.

