Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.36% of Christopher & Banks Co. worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Christopher & Banks Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) opened at 1.23 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $46.27 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Christopher & Banks Co. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Christopher & Banks Co. had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $84.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Christopher & Banks Co. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-reduces-position-in-christopher-banks-co-cbk.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Christopher & Banks Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Joel N. Waller bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Duskin bought 157,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $230,023.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 710,644 shares of company stock valued at $980,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Christopher & Banks Co. Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a national specialty retailer featuring private-brand women’s apparel and accessories. The Company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women’s apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.