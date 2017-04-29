Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.956 Million Position in Orange SA (ORAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Orange SA (NASDAQ:ORAN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orange SA were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange SA during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Orange SA by 29.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Orange SA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orange SA by 38.7% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orange SA by 274.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Orange SA (NASDAQ:ORAN) opened at 15.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.08. Orange SA has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Orange SA in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Orange SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Orange SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange SA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange SA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Orange SA Company Profile

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

