Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $16.729 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 109,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 8.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 392,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 31,316 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC during the third quarter valued at about $4,731,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 338,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) traded up 4.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,603 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $40.30 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBS shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Natixis upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

