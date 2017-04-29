Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Great Plains Energy worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Great Plains Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Plains Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Great Plains Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Great Plains Energy by 105.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) traded down 0.20% on Friday, reaching $29.59. 1,801,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Great Plains Energy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.88 million. Great Plains Energy had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Plains Energy Incorporated will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (Great Plains Energy) is a utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO). KCP&L is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers primarily in the states of Missouri and Kansas.

