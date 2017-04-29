Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 60,220 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of Malibu Boats worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $3,251,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 71.2% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $4,619,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 189,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) opened at 23.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.91. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 136.96%. The company earned $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

