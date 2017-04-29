Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Zagg Inc (ZAGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.47% of Zagg worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Zagg during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Zagg during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the third quarter valued at about $1,394,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 314.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 529,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 401,719 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 285,517 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company’s market capitalization is $201.01 million. Zagg Inc has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. Zagg had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZAGG shares. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zagg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zagg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

