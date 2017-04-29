Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard's from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on Dillard's in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Dillard's by 142.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dillard's by 44.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dillard's by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Dillard's during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard's by 280.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) traded up 0.27% during trading on Monday, reaching $55.37. 638,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.11. Dillard's has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $77.70.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.41. Dillard's had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Dillard's’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dillard's will post $4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Dillard's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 293 Dillard’s stores, including 25 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

