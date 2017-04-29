Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) traded up 1.37% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.84. 1,891,549 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $115.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.15%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.23.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $471,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

