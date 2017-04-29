Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm earned $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY17 guidance to $5.95-6.10 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) traded up 1.37% on Friday, hitting $114.84. 1,891,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $115.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.91. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.15%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $896,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,277,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,588,000 after buying an additional 334,469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,291,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,934,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,053,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,695,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,698,000 after buying an additional 102,462 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,659,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.23.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

